Syon Capital LLC Buys 12,169 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 93,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 225,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.