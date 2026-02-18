Best Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Now – February 17th

Coinbase Global, Vertiv, and International Business Machines are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate or maintain essential physical systems and networks—such as utilities, transportation (roads, airports, rail), energy and pipelines, telecommunications, water and waste, and construction/engineering firms. For investors these stocks are often valued for relatively stable, long-term cash flows and dividend income due to regulated or contract-based revenue, though they can be sensitive to interest rates and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

