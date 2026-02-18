Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,220,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 452% from the previous session’s volume of 221,076 shares.The stock last traded at $63.0540 and had previously closed at $62.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 116.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 168,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

