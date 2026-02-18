TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.3390, with a volume of 821088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFSL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of TFS Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFSL

TFS Financial Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.97 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 353.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

In other TFS Financial news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 7,149 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $107,449.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 109,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,015.44. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,236 shares in the company, valued at $780,928.20. This represents a 22.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,756 shares of company stock worth $945,680. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $6,290,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 19.9% during the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,533,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 387,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,869,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after acquiring an additional 352,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.