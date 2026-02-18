Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.3450. 439,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,292,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Replimune Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Leerink Partners upgraded Replimune Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market cap of $599.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,700.88. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kapil Dhingra sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $32,957.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 3,638.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 248.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune’s lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

