Comparing Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) and Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of Allbirds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Xcel Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Allbirds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Xcel Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Allbirds and Xcel Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 1 2 0 0 1.67 Xcel Brands 1 0 1 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Allbirds currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 259.48%. Xcel Brands has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.07%. Given Allbirds’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Xcel Brands.

Allbirds has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Brands has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allbirds and Xcel Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds $189.76 million 0.13 -$93.32 million ($10.37) -0.30 Xcel Brands $8.26 million 1.36 -$22.40 million ($7.86) -0.24

Xcel Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allbirds. Allbirds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and Xcel Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds -51.90% -108.35% -56.25% Xcel Brands -437.09% -51.46% -24.73%

Summary

Xcel Brands beats Allbirds on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. and changed its name to Allbirds, Inc. in December 2015. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand. It licenses its brands to third parties; and designs, produces, markets, and distributes through an omni-channel retail sales strategy, which include distribution through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels. The company also offers live streaming, social media and other marketing, and public relations support for its brands. In addition, it markets its brands through www.isaacmizrahi.com; www.halston.com; www.judithripka.com; www.cwonder.com; www.lorigoldstein.com; and www.longaberger.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

