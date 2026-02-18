Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Trading Down 3% – Here’s Why

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.09 and last traded at GBX 10.09. Approximately 285,192 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 230,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.40.

Allergy Therapeutics Trading Down 13.5%

The firm has a market cap of £552.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 835.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.52.

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 16th. The company reported GBX (0.84) EPS for the quarter. Allergy Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.59% and a negative net margin of 72.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Allergy Therapeutics plc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries. Its broad pipeline of products in clinical development include vaccines for grass, tree and house dust mite, and peanut allergy vaccine in pre-clinical development.

