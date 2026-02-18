Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.59 and last traded at $33.3850, with a volume of 1327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 584,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 38,724 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility. SCHY was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

