EQT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 35,365 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the average volume of 19,969 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EQT from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.41.
Institutional Trading of EQT
Key Stories Impacting EQT
Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — EQT reported stronger-than-expected EPS and benefited from higher natural gas prices, which bolstered profit metrics and margins. EQT Corp beats quarterly profit estimates on higher natgas prices
- Positive Sentiment: Strong 2026 guidance — management projects 2026 production growth, $2.07–$2.21B maintenance capex and roughly $3.5B of free cash flow at recent strip pricing, plus targeted net-debt reduction. EQT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Provides 2026 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Operational gains — record drilling/completion efficiencies, better winter uptime vs. peers, tighter realized differentials and tactical hedging (hedge % raised to ~25%) support cash‑flow resilience. EQT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Provides 2026 Guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation vs. technicals — analysis suggests fundamentals and valuation leave upside, but technical indicators warrant caution for near-term momentum traders. EQT Corporation: Valuation, Fundamentals May Power Upside, But Consider Technical Caution
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic activity — EQT and private-equity partner Vitruvian are exploring options for cyber insurer CFC; potentially strategic but limited immediate impact on upstream cash flow. EQT and Vitruvian explore options for cyber insurer CFC – Bloomberg
- Negative Sentiment: Top-line nuance — some reports show revenue slightly under some analyst tallies (investors focused on differing figures and metric comparability), which may fuel profit-taking. EQT Trading/Report Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Liquidity and insider activity — quarterly cash balances declined year-over-year and recent insider sales were flagged by data services, which can weigh on sentiment despite strong FCF guidance. EQT Releases Q4 2025 Earnings (Quiver)
EQT Stock Performance
EQT traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.67. 3,275,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,794,765. EQT has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $62.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74.
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. EQT had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. EQT’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.
About EQT
EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.
In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.
