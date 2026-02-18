EQT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 35,365 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the average volume of 19,969 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EQT from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.41.

Get EQT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

Institutional Trading of EQT

Key Stories Impacting EQT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in EQT by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

EQT Stock Performance

EQT traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.67. 3,275,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,794,765. EQT has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $62.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. EQT had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. EQT’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.