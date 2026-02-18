ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Increases Dividend to $7.91 Per Share

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 7.9101 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 96.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a 36.6% increase from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $5.79.

Shares of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,113. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $94.10. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $107.41.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ: SLVO) is an exchange-traded note listed in the United States that provides investors with a packaged exposure to silver coupled with an options overlay. The product is structured to deliver returns that reflect the performance of a long position in shares representing physical silver together with the income and payoff profile generated by a covered call strategy. As an ETN, SLVO is an unsecured debt instrument whose economic return is tied to the referenced strategy rather than to ownership of a separate pool of assets.

The covered call component typically involves selling call options against the underlying silver shares to collect option premium, which can produce regular income and reduce short‑term volatility, while also capping upside participation when the underlying rises above option strike prices.

