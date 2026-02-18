ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Increases Dividend to $7.91 Per Share

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 7.9101 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 96.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a 36.6% increase from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $5.79.
ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
Shares of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,113. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $94.10. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $107.41.
The covered call component typically involves selling call options against the underlying silver shares to collect option premium, which can produce regular income and reduce short‑term volatility, while also capping upside participation when the underlying rises above option strike prices.
