Insider Buying: Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Insider Purchases 756 Shares of Stock

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Dawson bought 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,515 per share, with a total value of £49,253.40.

Fiona Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 19th, Fiona Dawson purchased 732 shares of Kerry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,725 per share, for a total transaction of £49,227.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

KYGA traded down GBX 3 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 71.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. Kerry Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 71.10 and a 1 year high of GBX 103.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.51.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

