Labcorp (NYSE:LH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

LH has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Labcorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Labcorp from $313.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.75.

Labcorp Stock Up 0.5%

LH traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $278.09. 176,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.43 and its 200-day moving average is $268.92. Labcorp has a 12 month low of $209.38 and a 12 month high of $293.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Labcorp will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $1,499,535.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,838,602.34. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan C. Meltzer sold 87 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.42, for a total transaction of $25,266.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,948.44. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Labcorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 121,304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 22.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Labcorp by 12.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

