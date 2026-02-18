Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.31, but opened at $34.29. Element Solutions shares last traded at $34.1450, with a volume of 2,036,800 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.40 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. CJS Securities upgraded Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Liebowitz sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $984,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,653.80. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 125,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Element Solutions by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company’s solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

