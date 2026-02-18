Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock traded up C$0.47 on Wednesday, reaching C$25.04. 36,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,866. The firm has a market capitalization of C$532.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.53. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$15.50 and a 1-year high of C$25.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Featured Stories

Boston Pizza restaurants offer a casual dining atmosphere with more than 100 menu items including a unique selection of gourmet pizzas, mouth-watering pastas and a wide variety of appetizers, meal-sized salads, entrees and desserts. Each Boston Pizza location provides three experiences under one roof, with a full service, family friendly casual dining restaurant, a separate sports bar, and take-out and delivery options.

