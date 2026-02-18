Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Issues Earnings Results

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tertiary Minerals had a negative return on equity of 61.49% and a negative net margin of 305.12%.
Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance
LON TYM traded down GBX 0 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.08. 65,466,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,235,719. Tertiary Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 0.03 and a 12 month high of GBX 0.14. The company has a market cap of £3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.06.
Tertiary Minerals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tertiary Minerals
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- Why Q4 Could Destroy Your Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.