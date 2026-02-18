Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Issues Earnings Results

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tertiary Minerals had a negative return on equity of 61.49% and a negative net margin of 305.12%.

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

LON TYM traded down GBX 0 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.08. 65,466,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,235,719. Tertiary Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 0.03 and a 12 month high of GBX 0.14. The company has a market cap of £3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.06.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Featured Articles

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

