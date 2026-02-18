Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $58.28, but opened at $54.11. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $60.78, with a volume of 130,506 shares.

The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 0.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after buying an additional 96,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 5.1%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.93.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc is a publicly traded automotive retailer that operates a network of franchised new-car dealerships and used-vehicle dealerships across the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company offers a range of services that include vehicle sales, leasing, finance and insurance products, service and parts, and collision repair. Sonic Automotive’s dealerships represent numerous major automotive brands, and the company also markets a broad selection of pre-owned vehicles under its own banner.

In addition to its core dealership operations, Sonic Automotive has developed digital retail capabilities that allow customers to research, shop and complete transactions online.

Featured Articles

