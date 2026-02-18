Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Pravin Desale Sells 685 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Pravin Desale sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $65,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 82,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,833.92. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pravin Desale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Pravin Desale sold 839 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $65,517.51.

On Friday, November 28th, Pravin Desale sold 5,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $399,160.44.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $97.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,532. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $108.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4,900.95, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $733,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 210,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 25.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 137,140 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 96,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Williams Trading set a $82.00 price objective on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 target price on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

