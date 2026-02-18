Short Interest in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Expands By 21.7%

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,445,268 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 6,119,288 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,879,878 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,879,878 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in HSBC by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,212,000 after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Zacks Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

HSBC stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.02. 818,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,769. HSBC has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $90.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world’s largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

