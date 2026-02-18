Sabre Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,353 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average volume of 4,203 call options.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of SABR stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,430,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,599,182. The stock has a market cap of $479.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Sabre has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $666.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SABR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world’s principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre’s suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.