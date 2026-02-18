Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Resources Connection has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Resources Connection has a payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Resources Connection to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of RGP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. 93,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,246. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $126.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.48. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $117.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.97 million. Resources Connection had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 26.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 4,995.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc (NASDAQ: RGP) is a publicly traded professional services firm that specializes in providing independent consulting and project-based teams to help organizations manage critical business challenges. Operating under the RGP brand, the company connects highly skilled consultants with clients seeking support in areas such as finance and accounting, legal and risk management, supply chain optimization, technology implementation, and digital transformation.

RGP’s consultants bring specific industry and functional expertise to engagements, working on a flexible basis that allows clients to scale resources up or down as needed.

