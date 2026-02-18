Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 33,827 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 27,708 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of MAXI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $36.34.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXI. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

