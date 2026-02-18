Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 33,827 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 27,708 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 53,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of MAXI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $36.34.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
