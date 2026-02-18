Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 33,827 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 27,708 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 53,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of MAXI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $36.34.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXI. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

