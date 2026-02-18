GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INTW)

GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF (NASDAQ:INTW – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,038 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,060% compared to the average volume of 262 call options.

GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ INTW traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 291,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,634. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31. GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $90.32.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTW. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF by 924.4% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 145,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 131,623 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF (INTW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Intel Corporation (INTC) stock. INTW was launched on Feb 13, 2025 and is issued by GraniteShares.

