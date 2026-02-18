BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial raised BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th.

Get BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CALY

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

CALY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 730,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,177. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 0.96. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.31 million. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Gp Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,175,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,275,822.20. This trade represents a 47.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years. CALY was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.