Insider Buying: Software Circle (LON:SFT) Insider Purchases 29,341 Shares of Stock

Software Circle plc (LON:SFT – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Cockerill bought 29,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.97.

Software Circle Stock Down 4.1%

LON:SFT traded down GBX 0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 17.50. 2,492,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,541. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.47. Software Circle plc has a 1-year low of GBX 17 and a 1-year high of GBX 32.40.

Software Circle (LON:SFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (0.31) EPS for the quarter. Software Circle had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%.

Software Circle Company Profile

Software Circle plc (AIM: SFT) has a mission: to be a leading serial acquirer and operator of Vertical Market Software businesses in the UK and Ireland – a permanent home for software leaders, teams, and customers. These are mission-critical systems, deeply embedded in the day-to-day workflows of users.

We help founders find the right exit strategy, acquiring businesses at appropriate valuations, supporting their organic growth over time, and reinvesting the free cash flow they generate into further value-accretive opportunities.

