Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 318,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 229,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Tinka Resources Trading Down 6.8%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$45.44 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.91.

About Tinka Resources

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru. Tinka Resources Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

