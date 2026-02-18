May Hill Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

May Hill Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 16.5% of May Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $685.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $690.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $674.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

