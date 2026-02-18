iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.36 and last traded at $44.1850, with a volume of 455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 291.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,933,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,275,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 644,647 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,883,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,311,000 after purchasing an additional 596,996 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 542,708 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 487.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after buying an additional 527,589 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Germany equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

