Financial Review: Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) versus Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK)

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) and Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and Drilling Tools International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 6.70% -5.74% 1.81% Drilling Tools International -3.93% 1.12% 0.60%

Volatility & Risk

Kinetik has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

21.1% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Kinetik shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kinetik and Drilling Tools International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $1.48 billion 4.47 $244.23 million $0.42 97.62 Drilling Tools International $154.45 million 0.92 $3.01 million ($0.19) -21.32

Kinetik has higher revenue and earnings than Drilling Tools International. Drilling Tools International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kinetik and Drilling Tools International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 1 6 6 0 2.38 Drilling Tools International 1 1 0 0 1.50

Kinetik currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.20%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Drilling Tools International.

Summary

Kinetik beats Drilling Tools International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

