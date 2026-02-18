Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given Neutral Rating at Guggenheim

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Argus upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.78.
Snowflake Stock Down 0.1%
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake
In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.77, for a total transaction of $41,354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,527.33. The trade was a 79.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $1,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 461,351 shares in the company, valued at $90,927,668.59. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 613,681 shares of company stock worth $130,573,518. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,790,000 after buying an additional 1,448,094 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Snowflake by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,887,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,120,000 after acquiring an additional 94,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,277,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,749,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 15.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,951,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,045,000 after acquiring an additional 652,485 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Snowflake News
Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Snowflake rolled out a new “coding agent” the company says is category‑leading — a product AI play that could boost developer adoption and higher‑value workloads for Snowflake’s platform. Snowflake’s new coding agent is in a category of its own
- Positive Sentiment: Investor letter from Jacob Funds highlights why Snowflake remains an attractive long‑term AI/cloud growth story amid a strong macro backdrop — supportive narrative for buy‑and‑hold investors. What Makes Snowflake (SNOW) a Lucrative Investment?
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary and sector pieces continue to single out AI cloud names; some analysts argue there’s room for late‑cycle winners beyond Nvidia, a narrative that can keep investor interest in Snowflake’s AI data stack. Forget NVIDIA: This is the AI Stock to Buy in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and Zacks pieces note Snowflake’s premium valuation (high P/S) vs. peers — a double‑edged factor: supports growth expectations but leaves less room for disappointment. SNOW Stock Trades Higher Than Industry at 10.8 P/S
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: Google announced a BigQuery “global queries” feature and coverage noted investors reacted negatively, citing potential pressure on Snowflake’s market share for global analytics workloads. Snowflake stock falls amid Google’s new BigQuery global queries feature
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets: Goldman Sachs cut its PT to $246 (from $286) but stayed Buy, and Mizuho lowered its PT to $220 while keeping an Outperform—these cuts temper upside and signal more conservative near‑term expectations. Goldman Sachs Reduces PT on Snowflake Mizuho lowers price target
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into Snowflake investor claims — introduces potential litigation risk and may increase near‑term volatility. Pomerantz investigates claims on behalf of Snowflake investors
- Negative Sentiment: Recent trading note: coverage highlighted a near‑term share pullback and an intraday decline reported by market commentators, reflecting the blend of competition, PT cuts and legal headlines. SNOW Stock Slides as Market Rises
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.
Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.
