Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given Neutral Rating at Guggenheim

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Argus upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.78.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SNOW traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.14. Snowflake has a one year low of $120.10 and a one year high of $280.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.77, for a total transaction of $41,354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,527.33. The trade was a 79.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $1,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 461,351 shares in the company, valued at $90,927,668.59. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 613,681 shares of company stock worth $130,573,518. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,790,000 after buying an additional 1,448,094 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Snowflake by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,887,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,120,000 after acquiring an additional 94,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,277,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,749,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 15.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,951,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,045,000 after acquiring an additional 652,485 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.