Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.5720, with a volume of 38976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.02.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.58%.The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,262.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is a Tokyo-based, multinational biopharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1781. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products for patients worldwide. Takeda is publicly listed and operates as a fully integrated R&D-driven healthcare company focused on delivering specialty medicines and therapies across a range of therapeutic areas.

Takeda’s main business activities encompass discovery and development of prescription medicines, clinical development and regulatory affairs, manufacturing of small molecules and biologics, and global commercial operations.

