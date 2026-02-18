Short Interest in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Decreases By 13.4%

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 628,971 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 725,972 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 446,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 446,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JonesTrading raised Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 9.9%

ISSC stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 202,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,989. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $418.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 21.02%.The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISSC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 7,484.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 589.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) is a provider of technology solutions and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on defense, intelligence, and national security programs. The company delivers integrated program management, systems engineering, and advanced IT infrastructure support designed to enhance operational readiness and maintain secure, scalable environments for mission-critical operations.

Its core service offerings include systems integration, custom software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics management.

