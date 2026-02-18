Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $263.64 and last traded at $263.1650, with a volume of 50665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wabtec from $224.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WAB

Wabtec Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 10.48%.The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 14.64%.

Wabtec announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $441,786.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,177,816.79. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total value of $433,095.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,277.16. The trade was a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,673 shares of company stock worth $3,420,576. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabtec

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 454.5% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Wabtec by 12,800.0% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Wabtec by 6,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Wabtec by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wabtec by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wabtec

(Get Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.