Cochlear (ASX:COH) Insider Acquires A$98,749.88 in Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Richard Freudenstein purchased 485 shares of Cochlear stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$203.61 per share, with a total value of A$98,749.88.

Cochlear Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Cochlear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 107.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.35%.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

