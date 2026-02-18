NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $524,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,714.05. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $2,745,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,522.34. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $245.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.05. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $256.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.22.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

