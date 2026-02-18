Russell Proutt Buys 100,000 Shares of The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Stock

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Free Report) insider Russell Proutt purchased 100,000 shares of The GPT Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.10 per share, for a total transaction of A$510,000.00.

The GPT Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92.

The GPT Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 215.0%. The GPT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

The GPT Group Company Profile

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

