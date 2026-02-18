Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.66 and last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 7746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -94.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 776.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. It also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.