Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $381.52 and last traded at $379.0730, with a volume of 8649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $378.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a report on Friday, November 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Stock Down 0.6%

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 494.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR) is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

