National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.8970 and last traded at $16.8970, with a volume of 643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NABZY. Zacks Research upgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14.

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS: NABZY) is one of Australia’s largest banking groups, offering a broad range of financial services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities include personal and business banking — such as deposits, home and business lending, credit cards and payment services — as well as wealth management, insurance, markets and specialist lending. The bank provides transaction and cash management solutions, financing and advisory services to corporate clients and institutional investors.

Headquartered in Melbourne, NAB traces its corporate origins to a 1982 merger between the National Bank of Australasia and the Commercial Banking Company of Sydney, with precursor institutions dating to the 19th century.

