Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.1429.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 22nd.

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 1,126 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $126,179.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,292. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 993.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,929,000 after buying an additional 133,537 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 183,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI opened at $111.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $141.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.49.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.81%.The firm had revenue of $613.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.810-3.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

