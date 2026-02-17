SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Short Interest Update

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,438 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 5,124 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,798 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,798 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA GAL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.03. 494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,167. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $283.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.63. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

