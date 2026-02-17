Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Down 13.6% in January

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 50,239,989 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 58,126,894 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,523,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,523,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 44,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $63,371.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,227,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,002,364.14. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 19,656 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $26,928.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 197,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,450.33. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,844 shares of company stock worth $377,592. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 41.6% during the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 18,671,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after buying an additional 5,485,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308,275 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 14.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,411,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,048,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,517 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,102 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,782,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $3.40) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Stephens began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

