Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 168,761 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,770 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,770 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Envela Price Performance

ELA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,600. Envela has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $340.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Get Envela alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELA shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Envela in a report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Envela in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Envela from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Envela by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Envela by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Envela by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Envela by 471.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

About Envela

(Get Free Report)

Envela Corporation is a technology-enabled asset recovery and monetization company that specializes in the acquisition, refurbishment and resale of pre-owned consumer electronics and jewelry, as well as the manufacture and distribution of industrial diamonds. Through its integrated platform, the company sources assets from individuals, retailers and corporate clients, employing proprietary software and physical channel operations to optimize value recovery across multiple product categories.

Originally founded as American Jewelry Liquidators, the business rebranded as Envela in 2018 to reflect its broader strategic focus beyond jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.