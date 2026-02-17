Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 7.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. DA Davidson now has a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.47. 55,770,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 33,274,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.
RIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance showed improvement: Rivian beat Q4 revenue and loss estimates, posted its first full-year gross profit and gave 2026 delivery guidance (62k–67k vehicles) with R2 initial deliveries slated for Q2 — a key growth catalyst. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst pieces and upgrades highlight upside if R2 demand materializes — several bullish takes reiterate buy ratings and multi-year growth scenarios (mass-market R2, potential 5x delivery growth from 2027). Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst lifts: Stifel raised its price target to $20 and maintains a Buy; Deutsche Bank has also upgraded/raised targets — supportive analyst momentum if execution stays on track. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction has been volatile: the stock posted one of its largest one-day gains after earnings but remains sensitive to short-term sentiment and whether R2 ramps as guided. That volatility is driving both quick upgrades and profit-taking. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst actions across the board — some firms raised targets (to mid/high teens and low $20s), others trimmed targets or reiterated ratings; consensus target remains close to the current price, underscoring diverging views. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson voiced strong skepticism — downgraded to Underperform / called for selling, arguing Rivian’s guidance assumes an unusually strong R2 debut; that warning amplifies execution risk perceptions. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Cash burn and balance-sheet pressure remain concerns: recent coverage highlights roughly $2.5B cash burn in 2025 and lower net cash levels, meaning the company still needs strong R2 execution to justify elevated investment and achieve sustained profitability. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Some firms trimmed targets (e.g., Piper Sandler) and one notable analyst raised a sell/underperform view — that combination is weighing on the stock amid profit‑taking after the post-earnings rally. Article Title
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,673,512 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,198,967,000 after buying an additional 2,597,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,769,844 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $409,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,397,496 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $323,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782,865 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $290,568,000 after purchasing an additional 59,503 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $220,323,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.
Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.
