XChange TEC.INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:XHG) Short Interest Update

XChange TEC.INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 75,088 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 87,660 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,042 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,042 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of XChange TEC.INC. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get XChange TEC.INC. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on XHG

XChange TEC.INC. Price Performance

XChange TEC.INC. Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:XHG traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. XChange TEC.INC. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

(Get Free Report)

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies. It also offers automobile, life, health, group accident, and other property related insurances primarily to individual end consumers. In addition, the company operates a SaaS platform to offer comprehensive services to online customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XChange TEC.INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XChange TEC.INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.