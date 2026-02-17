Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 58,557 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 69,173 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WHLR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. 95,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,067. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $654.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHLR. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant, operationally essential real estate in the United States. The company targets free-standing properties leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases, providing predictable income streams and capital preservation. Its portfolio spans a broad range of retail, service and light industrial properties, with an emphasis on assets where tenants are responsible for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

The trust’s assets are primarily concentrated in consumer-oriented businesses such as discount retailers, quick-service restaurants and healthcare services, among others.

