Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Short Interest Update

Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,415,959 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 7,415,091 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,591 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nextpower
In other news, Director William D. Watkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $592,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,398.89. The trade was a 29.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 33,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $2,970,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 130,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,573.36. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextpower
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextpower during the second quarter worth approximately $998,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Nextpower by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nextpower by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextpower during the third quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nextpower by 219.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Nextpower Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NXT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.21. The stock had a trading volume of 122,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,464. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.34. Nextpower has a 12-month low of $36.06 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.58.
Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $909.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nextpower will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.
About Nextpower
Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.
In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.
