Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Short Interest Update

Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,415,959 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 7,415,091 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,591 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,591 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextpower

In other news, Director William D. Watkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $592,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,398.89. The trade was a 29.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 33,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $2,970,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 130,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,573.36. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextpower alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextpower

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextpower during the second quarter worth approximately $998,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Nextpower by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nextpower by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextpower during the third quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nextpower by 219.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXT. Northland Securities set a $111.00 price objective on Nextpower in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Nextpower from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Nextpower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXT

Nextpower Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NXT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.21. The stock had a trading volume of 122,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,464. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.34. Nextpower has a 12-month low of $36.06 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.58.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $909.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nextpower will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Nextpower

(Get Free Report)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.