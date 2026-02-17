Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $53.01 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 548,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,165 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Crown were worth $53,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Crown by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,346,000 after purchasing an additional 71,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,300,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,902,000 after buying an additional 165,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 58.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,855,000 after buying an additional 1,007,980 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,835,000 after buying an additional 765,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Crown by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,493,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,854,000 after buying an additional 943,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,995,549.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,782,877.82. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 29,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 411,556 shares in the company, valued at $43,213,380. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,754 shares of company stock worth $6,720,634. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.86.

Shares of CCK opened at $110.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $115.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

