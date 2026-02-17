GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. $NRGV

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707,187 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.48% of Energy Vault worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 570.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRGV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Energy Vault from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Energy Vault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $5.19 target price on Energy Vault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Energy Vault Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $534.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Vault news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M2) Softbank sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $16,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,535,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,776,315.15. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $245,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,150,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,063.02. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

(Free Report)

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.