GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 42,352 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,352 shares during the period. Vital Farms accounts for about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Vital Farms worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,315,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,291,000 after buying an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 55.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 15.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

Vital Farms Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of VITL opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $586,526.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 649,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,771,424.20. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $771,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,361,190 shares in the company, valued at $196,242,711.50. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,477. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms’ supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.