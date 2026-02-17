GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 7,818 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock opened at $139.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.02. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $282,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,632.40. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $37,979.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 229,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,219,045.88. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.61.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

